Jana Sena starts preparing for 2023 polls in Telangana

Published: 12th December 2022 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Sunday appointed executives for 29 Assembly constituencies in Telangana ahead of the 2023 elections. He had recently announced that the party will field its candidates in the State. On Sunday, JSP Telangana unit in-charge N Shankar Goud appointed executives for the 29 Assembly seats. These executives will do the groundwork for the party as part of its preparations for the upcoming elections.

Shankar Goud stated that the executives have to tour the Assembly segments assigned to them and prepare a list of ticket aspirants. He said that the JSP will give importance to hardcore workers who have been with the party since its inception.

