Maintain quality of treatment at medical college hospitals: Harish

Health Minister reviews functioning of new teaching hospitals in the State, says avoid referring cases to other institutes

Published: 12th December 2022 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2022 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday presided over the first review meeting on the functioning of new medical colleges in the State. As all types of speciality medical services are provided in these teaching hospitals, the minister directed the officials to maintain quality of treatment and avoid referring cases to other hospitals.

As an infection control unit has been established in all hospitals, the minister said that the Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) and superintendents should conduct a meeting every Monday to ensure that necessary steps are taken to curb infections.

“An infection control officer and a nurse from all hospitals have already been identified and trained in NIMS. Every hospital should work hard to avoid infection problems. Do not neglect sterilisation,” he said.

At the time of discharge, all the prescribed medicines should be given to the patients so as to ensure that they don’t have to bear extra expenses of buying medicines from outside. He also directed the officials to ensure that the required number of doctors and nursing staff are available at all times.

“A total of 800 senior resident doctors have been assigned to teaching hospitals. There are around 25 to 30 such doctors available at each hospital. Their services should be utilised properly,” he said.

As an increase in the number of cases of gallbladder stones problem has been observed in recent times, the minister said that expert doctors in Gandhi Hospital and Osmania Hospital to suggest advance treatment to cure the disease.

