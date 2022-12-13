Home States Telangana

Enforcement Directorate grills Talsani’s PS in casino case

The ED officials questioned Ashok about the bank transactions with regard to Chikoti Praveen.

Published: 13th December 2022 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2022 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate resumed its investigation of Chikoti Praveen Kumar’s casino operations on Monday by examining Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s personal secretary B Ashok. According to sources, the agency based its questions on the suspicious transactions made from Ashok’s accounts and the material seized in searches which it carried out at Chikoti Praveen’s residence.

Earlier, the agency interrogated Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Mahesh Yadav, personal assistant Harish in connection with Chikoti Praveen’s casino business, after suspecting that large sums of money have been moved across the country’s border through hawala route in violation of FEMA to Nepal, Bali, and Sri Lanka.

The ED officials questioned Ashok about the bank transactions with regard to Chikoti Praveen. They also asked him who had visited Nepal and other places for gambling at casinos. An interesting discussion is taking place among political parties on the agency examining the minister’s brothers and personal secretary. They wonder whether it would be the minister’s turn next to be examined by the ED.

Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Comments

