TSCHE workshop evaluates assessment framework in higher education

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) and Commissioner of Collegiate Education (CCETS) in partnership with the Indian School of Business (ISB) organised a workshop on synergising curriculum and evaluation, on Monday.

Conducted as part of a study on assessment and evaluation systems in higher education in the State, the objective of the study is to evaluate the current assessment frameworks and come up with recommendations in introducing next generation assessment systems.

During the workshop, Chandrashekar Sripada, Practice Professor of Organisational Behaviour at ISB explained that it is necessary to move beyond the current conventional examination system and explore introducing comprehensive assessment systems.

“There is a need to have right measures to get the expected outcomes, for which the focus should shift from just curriculum to evaluation processes also. This brings the question ‘what is expected from the students’ to the policy table,” said Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education.

Speaking on the impact of assessment on employability, entrepreneurship and empowerment, TSCHE chairman Prof R Limbadri said that the study on assessment and evaluation will be very useful for making appropriate changes in the curriculum.

TSCHE vice-chairman Prof V Venkata Ramana and vice-chancellors of seven universities were present on the occasion.

