Manickam Tagore moves adjournment motion in the LS to discuss atrocious attitude of Telangana cop during Sunil Kanugolu's office raid

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge of Telangana and Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given the notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha today, to discuss what he called the atrocious attitude of Telangana police, who have arrested five persons by raiding the Congress' war room in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night, for a derogatory Facebook post against Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Referring to Telangana chief minister as the 'South Indian Hitler,' Tagore stated in his motion that neither a search warrant was issued, nor any notice under Section 41 (A) of CRPC was issued while conducting the raid on Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu's office last night.

He also posted the same video which was posted by Sunil's team which had two pictures creatively designed to criticize the State government.

In one photo captioned "Ab Ki Baar Liquor Sarkar," the chief minister is seen addressing the people, and his daughter TRS MLC K Kavitha could be seen with a naughty smile on her face.

In the next photo, two hens with their heads morphed with those of Chevella MP G Ranjith Reddy and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao could be seen, munching on a bowl of poultry feed costing Rs 100 crore. The Congress alleges that there was a big scam perpetrated by TRS leaders in the poultry feed subsidies, which the party has been claiming, was utilized mostly by big poultry farms owned by Ranjith Reddy and Pradeep Rao.

For this FB post Telangana Congress War room headed by #SunilKanugolu team at Hyderabad was raided and 50 computers taken … Data stolen …

Five of our Proffesional partners arrested illegally without FIR ..

Now I am posting the same let @TelanganaCMO arrest me …#HitlerKCR pic.twitter.com/6SonRAHRdZ — Manickam Tagore மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) December 14, 2022

Meanwhile, in view of TPCC president A Revanth Reddy calling for protests across the State against the police raids on Sunil Kanugolu's office, the Congress leaders including former MP Dr Mallu Ravi, former minister Muhammad Ali Shabbir and others were being house-arrested since Wednesday early morning,

Revanth Reddy and Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy will be speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi. The party has also called for a protest at BRS Bhavan in New Delhi today.

