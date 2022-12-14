Telangana govt yet to take steps to protect Kadem dam

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The State government’s proposal to add five more crest gates to the Kadem project in Nirmal district to protect the dame in case of heavy flooding, still remains on paper. Though the technical team has submitted its report, the State government has not taken any initiative towards implementing the suggestions. In the last week of July, 2022, flood water flowed over the dam owing to inflow of over 5 lakh cusecs of water into the project following heavy rains.

Officials heaved a sigh of relief as the dam withstood the gushing floodwater. A breach in the dam came as a blessing in disguise as it opened up an outlet for floodwater, easing pressure on the project. People in several villages downstream of the project spent sleepless nights and hundreds were evacuated to safety as they feared that the dam would be washed away.

After the incident, a special technical team comprising 15 members from Hyderabad had visited the project site to assess the condition of the dam. It submitted a report to the State government suggesting installation of five more crest gates so that there would be enough scope for outflow in case of heavy flooding. It further suggested putting up the gates on the side of the dam where the breach opened up.

The grim situation arose as the officials in the catchment area were unable to determine the approximate inflows. To assess the inflows the officials plan to install a rain gauge in the catchment area. The State government has to sanction funds and call for tenders to install the proposed crest gates. Unless the government wakes up now, the dam safety could be in jeopardy.Sathnala, a minor irrigation project in Adilabad district, had received huge inflows in July. Alert officials released the excess water downstream. Fearing threat to the dam in case of heavy inflows, they submitted a report to the Central Water Commission highlighting the need for two additional crest gates.

Ada Project

An official team inspected Sathnala dam in 2021 but there is no visible acton from the State government side.Another irrigation project -- Ada -- in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district, also needs urgent attention as its side wall has developed cracks.Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik have been making all possible efforts to get funds for Kadem project as soon as possible because they know the seriousness of the situation after the July floods.

ADILABAD: The State government’s proposal to add five more crest gates to the Kadem project in Nirmal district to protect the dame in case of heavy flooding, still remains on paper. Though the technical team has submitted its report, the State government has not taken any initiative towards implementing the suggestions. In the last week of July, 2022, flood water flowed over the dam owing to inflow of over 5 lakh cusecs of water into the project following heavy rains. Officials heaved a sigh of relief as the dam withstood the gushing floodwater. A breach in the dam came as a blessing in disguise as it opened up an outlet for floodwater, easing pressure on the project. People in several villages downstream of the project spent sleepless nights and hundreds were evacuated to safety as they feared that the dam would be washed away. After the incident, a special technical team comprising 15 members from Hyderabad had visited the project site to assess the condition of the dam. It submitted a report to the State government suggesting installation of five more crest gates so that there would be enough scope for outflow in case of heavy flooding. It further suggested putting up the gates on the side of the dam where the breach opened up. The grim situation arose as the officials in the catchment area were unable to determine the approximate inflows. To assess the inflows the officials plan to install a rain gauge in the catchment area. The State government has to sanction funds and call for tenders to install the proposed crest gates. Unless the government wakes up now, the dam safety could be in jeopardy.Sathnala, a minor irrigation project in Adilabad district, had received huge inflows in July. Alert officials released the excess water downstream. Fearing threat to the dam in case of heavy inflows, they submitted a report to the Central Water Commission highlighting the need for two additional crest gates. Ada Project An official team inspected Sathnala dam in 2021 but there is no visible acton from the State government side.Another irrigation project -- Ada -- in Kumurambheem-Asifabad district, also needs urgent attention as its side wall has developed cracks.Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik have been making all possible efforts to get funds for Kadem project as soon as possible because they know the seriousness of the situation after the July floods.