Woman, 37, daughter, 20, in race for SI post in Telangana

Her husband Tholla Venkanna, a daily wage worker, whom she married in 1999, has encouraged her to pursue her dreams, particularly in sporting field.

Published: 15th December 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2022 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: It’s truly women power on display. A 37-year-old woman and her 20-year-old daughter from Chennaram village in Nelakondapalli mandal of Khammam district, are competing for sub inspector selection along with hundreds of others.  Both cleared the physical tests on Wednesday that are going on at the Police Parade grounds in Khammam and qualified for written test, becoming cynosure of all during the selection process.

Darelli Nagamani of Chennaram, a constable at Mulugu, aspires to become an SI. At 37, clearing the first hurdle -- physical test -- along with her young daughter, for SI selection is no mean achievement. She owes her physical fitness to her passion for various sporting activities. The multi-talented woman who plays volleyball, kabaddi, handball and kho-kho,  and hailing from a poor Scheduled Caste family, worked different jobs to improve her financial lot. She worked as a teacher at an Anganwadi centre from 2005 to 2006 before donning the uniform of a home guard. She got selected as a constable in 2020.

Her husband Tholla Venkanna, a daily wage worker, whom she married in 1999, has encouraged her to pursue her dreams, particularly in sporting field. Nagamani has bagged as many as 6o certificates of appreciation, 10 medals and 5 trophies in various sporting tournaments at the State and national levels.

She still continues to win at least three prizes every year in departmental sports meets. Her daughter Trilokini is undoubtedly a chip of the old block. After completing her BSc, she is now competing with her mother to become an SI. Along with her mother, Trilokini successfully completed 800-metre running and long jump.

Speaking to TNIE, Nagamani said, ‘’I was very excited about competing for the SI recruitment test with my daughter. It has been my daughter’s dream also to don the police uniform’’. She expressed the confidence that she and her daughter would clear the written test as well. Khammam Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier appreciated both the mother and daughter for their spirit and wished them good luck in written test.

