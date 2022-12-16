Bio-insecticide from Ramphal leaves: 17-year-old from Telangana bags international prize

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A research intern from ICRISAT, Sarvesh Prabhu, a 17-year-old won third prize at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Atlanta, US and was awarded $1,000 in the biochemistry category for developing cost-effective bio-insecticide from the leaves of ‘Bullock’s Heart’ (scientific name: Annona Reticulata) popularly known as Ramphal.

The Department of Science and Technology, also awarded him the first prize and Rs 1 lakh as part of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Innovation Award for Schoolchildren. Earlier this year, the high school student from FIITJEE Junior College, Hyderabad, conducted research experiments at the entomology unit at ICRISAT. The outcome of his research was presented at the world’s largest pre-college science fair in Atlanta.

The project titled, ‘A novel study of bio-insecticidal properties of Annona Reticulata’ showcased the bio-insecticidal properties of the leaves of the plant. Traditionally, extracts of this plant have been used to treat dysentery.

The study revealed that extracts from its leaves could be effective against three disastrous pests, with the mortality rate ranging from 78%-88%. Dr Rajan Sharma, Cluster Leader, Crop Protection and Seed Health, ICRISAT said, “The mortality rate of pests between 78%-88% in lab conditions is a very encouraging result. In the next stage, the bio-pesticide must be tested in greenhouse and field conditions for its efficacy against different insect pests.”

Cost and eco-friendly

The cost of cultivation increases by $24-$50 per acre with use of chemical insecticides while destroying beneficial insects and contaminating soil and food produce On the other hand, bio-insecticides cost between $9-$12 per acre of cropping land and produce eco-friendly and healthy produce. Manufacturing insecticide from the leaves of bullock’s heart costs $0.33/litre. This makes it an affordable pesticide for small farmers and offers an additional source of income through sale of fruits.

