Class X students stay hungry to attend special classes in Telangana

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA : In the last few years, the government schools have been conducting special classes for Class X students with the primary objective of enhancing pass percentage. But the process of conducting those classes, especially the lengthy hours that the students spend in their respective institutions, is proving detrimental to their interests in government schools across the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

On any given day, these students spend close to 12 hours on attending classes, including two one-hour special sessions, and travelling between their respective villages/dwellings and their schools. Though this process obviously leads to the students getting tired both physically and mentally, what is more troubling is the fact that most of them stay hungry as they are provided only one meal under the mid-day meal scheme during the day.

There are a total of 22,189 Class X students in 631 government schools in the erstwhile district. This year, special classes started on December 1 and they are being conducted in two sessions -- from 8.30 am to 9.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Day starts at 8.30 am

As the special classes start at 8.30 am, most students leave their homes around 7.00 am and they travel to their schools on empty stomachs as it is too early for their families to cook food. They say that they feel weak and unable to pay proper attention because all they eat during the day is one meal.

P Shravani of Dandampalli, Nalgonda mandal says: “I am studying in a government school in Nalgonda. I leave home at 7 am just to reach the main road, from where I catch a bus or an auto to travel to my school. I leave home without having my breakfast. I feel weak throughout the day.”

K Sunitha from Kesharajupalli, says: “I rush to school, leaving home as early as 6.00 am, to attend the first session of special classes from 8.30 am to 9.30 am. Immediately after that we have regular classes, which will be followed by another session of special classes from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. We are provided our mid-day meal at around 12.45 pm and for the rest of the day, we are more or less starving.”

Students as well as their parents are urging alumni and youth associations, NRIs and local people’s representatives come forward and take the responsibility of supplying breakfast in the morning and some snacks in the evening for these students.

When contacted by TNIE, Nalgonda District Education Officer (DEO) Bikshapathi said: “We have been conducting special classes for Class X students in the last few year. Thanks to these classes, the students have been performing well in the board exams. So, we will continue to conduct these classes.” The DEO, however, refused to comment on the issue of students going hungry to attend these special classes.

NALGONDA : In the last few years, the government schools have been conducting special classes for Class X students with the primary objective of enhancing pass percentage. But the process of conducting those classes, especially the lengthy hours that the students spend in their respective institutions, is proving detrimental to their interests in government schools across the erstwhile Nalgonda district. On any given day, these students spend close to 12 hours on attending classes, including two one-hour special sessions, and travelling between their respective villages/dwellings and their schools. Though this process obviously leads to the students getting tired both physically and mentally, what is more troubling is the fact that most of them stay hungry as they are provided only one meal under the mid-day meal scheme during the day. There are a total of 22,189 Class X students in 631 government schools in the erstwhile district. This year, special classes started on December 1 and they are being conducted in two sessions -- from 8.30 am to 9.30 am and from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Day starts at 8.30 am As the special classes start at 8.30 am, most students leave their homes around 7.00 am and they travel to their schools on empty stomachs as it is too early for their families to cook food. They say that they feel weak and unable to pay proper attention because all they eat during the day is one meal. P Shravani of Dandampalli, Nalgonda mandal says: “I am studying in a government school in Nalgonda. I leave home at 7 am just to reach the main road, from where I catch a bus or an auto to travel to my school. I leave home without having my breakfast. I feel weak throughout the day.” K Sunitha from Kesharajupalli, says: “I rush to school, leaving home as early as 6.00 am, to attend the first session of special classes from 8.30 am to 9.30 am. Immediately after that we have regular classes, which will be followed by another session of special classes from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. We are provided our mid-day meal at around 12.45 pm and for the rest of the day, we are more or less starving.” Students as well as their parents are urging alumni and youth associations, NRIs and local people’s representatives come forward and take the responsibility of supplying breakfast in the morning and some snacks in the evening for these students. When contacted by TNIE, Nalgonda District Education Officer (DEO) Bikshapathi said: “We have been conducting special classes for Class X students in the last few year. Thanks to these classes, the students have been performing well in the board exams. So, we will continue to conduct these classes.” The DEO, however, refused to comment on the issue of students going hungry to attend these special classes.