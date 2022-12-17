I am the daughter of Palair: Sharmila

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM : YSR Telangana Party president YS Sharmila has declared that she is “daughter” of Palair constituency and would strive to bring ‘Rajanna Rajyam’ if the people bless her. She was addressing party workers on Friday, after laying the foundation stone for her camp office which also would serve as a party office near Karunagiri in the segment. About one acre of land has been purchased for the party office. Sharmila said she would bring about a change in the State starting with Palair. She appealed to people to support her for change. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao failed to keep his promises made to the people on the eve of the last general elections. He has no right to seek votes from people again. To usher in Rajanna Rajyam, you should elect the YSR Telangana Party in the next elections,” Sharmila said. The late YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s wife YS Vijayalakshmi urged people to bless and support Sharmila, her daughter.