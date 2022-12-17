Home States Telangana

Six charred to death in Telangana

According to the Ramagundam Deputy Commissioner of Police, Akhil Mahajan, a tiled hut was gutted at Venkatapur village in Mancherial district, after 1.30 am today while the victims were asleep.

Published: 17th December 2022 11:10 AM

By PTI

KARIMNAGAR: In a tragic incident, six people, including two children were burnt to death in Mancherial district in Telangana, police said on Saturday.

"The flames engulfed the hut in which six people were burnt alive. All of them were in deep slumber," Mahajan said.

One of the victims was identified as Masu Shivaiah (50), Village Revenue Assistant (VRA).

"The fire seems suspicious, the clues team is on the way to ascertain the fact ", Mahajan said.

Bodies have been retrieved and the investigation is on, he added.

