Human aspect neglected from education: Mittal

HYDERABAD: In our quest for technology and efficiency, the human aspect has been neglected from education, rued Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Collegiate Education. Addressing educationists from across the State in the national summit ‘Education 5.0’ for augmentation of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) held on Osmania University campus here, he said that overarching developmental goals should also be sustainable, a fact that has been overlooked all these years.

The summit was organised by Osmania Technology Business Incubator (OTBI) and Centre for Digital Education Technology in association with uLektz Learning Solutions.

Tracing the evolution of education from 1.0 to 5.0 and highlighting its characteristics, Mittal said that education 5.0 addresses the missing human aspect and dovetails social, emotional and psychological needs.

The need for students to articulate the problems and use technology to seek solutions was also discussed in the summit. Prof. RVR Krishna Chalam, Vice Chancellor of the Woxen University, emphasised that the journey of problem solving by the students should be appreciated. “It is the need of the hour that faculty should also undergo internships to keep abreast and updated with the latest changes in the industry,” he said.

OU to host Global Alumni Meet

The 100-year-old OU plans a mega Global Alumni meet on January 3 and 4, 2023 with the aim of reconnecting the alumni with their alma mater. In this regard, Osmania University Vice Chancellor Prof D Ravinder announced on Saturday that a poster has been released depicting the theme and aim of the GAM in a meeting held at Senate Hall, OU.

