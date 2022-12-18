The teacher who taps the creative side of kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resultant lockdowns, played havoc with the studies of children, especially those studying in rural areas. Classes were called off and children spent plenty of time watching TV or videos on cell phones, resulting in their learning curve dipping.

However, one idea of a high school Hindi teacher kept his students so occupied that their creative talent was utilised to the best of their abilities. The school not only became famous in the State, but also among the Telugu community in the United States.

A writer by hobby, Bhaithi Durgaiah (46), a native of Ramunipatla village of Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet district, has been serving as a school assistant (Hindi) for the past 22 years. He has been teaching Hindi at ZPHS Jakkapur in Narayanraopet mandal of Siddipet district for the past eight years.

In 2018, he encouraged children from Class VI to X to write stories in Telugu. Six of the stories written by the children were published in a book titled ‘Teeyani Palakarimpu’ published by Bala Sahitya Parishad. In March 2019, the children wrote 30 stories that were published in book form titled ‘Jakkapur Badi Pillala Kathalu’, the second edition of which was published four months later. Over 1,500 copies were sold, and with the support of mandal education officers of Siddipet, the books were distributed to 50-60 schools in the district, where they have been showcased for other children to read and learn.

In 2020, the children wrote 74 poems, which was published as an anthology titled ‘Madhura Padmalu’ and in October 2022, the children came up with beautiful drawings and paintings, which were compiled in a book titled ‘Jakkapur Jakkannalu.’ Over 1,300 copies were sold in no time.

More than 50 stories and 60 poems written by the children have been published in Telugu newspapers and monthly magazines till now. Many literary organisations have encouraged the Jakkapur children by giving them cash prizes as well. The children also won prizes in the district-level contests.

The students have contributed their drawings and stories for children’s comics, and can draw as per the story and write the story as per the pictures. Jakkapur Jakkannalu also figures on the website ‘Indiatans’. The children have also reviewed a book titled “Rasma Sakkani Gaalipatam,” in a Telugu daily vernacular. Opinions of the children and teachers, experiences and suggestions were recorded in ‘Balachelimi,’ published by prominent educationist and heritage activist M Veda Kumar, and has also attracted the interest of the ‘Akshara Vanam’ initiative of Vandemataram Foundation.

Impressed by the creative talent of the children, people from the village and also NRIs sponsored publication of the books, the copies of which were distributed among the children of Telugu community in Philadelphia and other States in the US.

Durgaiah tells Express that the school is planning to compile the stories written by the children and published in various newspapers in book form, and is also planning to make the children interview district administrators, well-known personalities and politicians, and write summaries of those interviews for newspapers and the proposed book.

“This is an activity of inculcating and showcasing the creativity among the children. Instead of wasting their time watching TV and spending time on social media, children will be occupied with creative thinking through these exercises. Drawings will be useful in science and geometry, and will secure good marks in Telugu language. It will be useful in their overall academic growth,” Durgaiah observes.

Durgaiah himself has written books like Akshara Sedyam, Aarugalam Panta (25 essays on rural life, film reviews, festivals, farmers and so on), and Aluku Molakalu, an anthology of poems published in 2017. He has received the district-level Best Teacher award in 2014, and a mandal-level award on Telangana Formation Day in 2015.

HYDERABAD: The Covid-19 pandemic, and the resultant lockdowns, played havoc with the studies of children, especially those studying in rural areas. Classes were called off and children spent plenty of time watching TV or videos on cell phones, resulting in their learning curve dipping. However, one idea of a high school Hindi teacher kept his students so occupied that their creative talent was utilised to the best of their abilities. The school not only became famous in the State, but also among the Telugu community in the United States. A writer by hobby, Bhaithi Durgaiah (46), a native of Ramunipatla village of Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet district, has been serving as a school assistant (Hindi) for the past 22 years. He has been teaching Hindi at ZPHS Jakkapur in Narayanraopet mandal of Siddipet district for the past eight years. In 2018, he encouraged children from Class VI to X to write stories in Telugu. Six of the stories written by the children were published in a book titled ‘Teeyani Palakarimpu’ published by Bala Sahitya Parishad. In March 2019, the children wrote 30 stories that were published in book form titled ‘Jakkapur Badi Pillala Kathalu’, the second edition of which was published four months later. Over 1,500 copies were sold, and with the support of mandal education officers of Siddipet, the books were distributed to 50-60 schools in the district, where they have been showcased for other children to read and learn. In 2020, the children wrote 74 poems, which was published as an anthology titled ‘Madhura Padmalu’ and in October 2022, the children came up with beautiful drawings and paintings, which were compiled in a book titled ‘Jakkapur Jakkannalu.’ Over 1,300 copies were sold in no time. More than 50 stories and 60 poems written by the children have been published in Telugu newspapers and monthly magazines till now. Many literary organisations have encouraged the Jakkapur children by giving them cash prizes as well. The children also won prizes in the district-level contests. The students have contributed their drawings and stories for children’s comics, and can draw as per the story and write the story as per the pictures. Jakkapur Jakkannalu also figures on the website ‘Indiatans’. The children have also reviewed a book titled “Rasma Sakkani Gaalipatam,” in a Telugu daily vernacular. Opinions of the children and teachers, experiences and suggestions were recorded in ‘Balachelimi,’ published by prominent educationist and heritage activist M Veda Kumar, and has also attracted the interest of the ‘Akshara Vanam’ initiative of Vandemataram Foundation. Impressed by the creative talent of the children, people from the village and also NRIs sponsored publication of the books, the copies of which were distributed among the children of Telugu community in Philadelphia and other States in the US. Durgaiah tells Express that the school is planning to compile the stories written by the children and published in various newspapers in book form, and is also planning to make the children interview district administrators, well-known personalities and politicians, and write summaries of those interviews for newspapers and the proposed book. “This is an activity of inculcating and showcasing the creativity among the children. Instead of wasting their time watching TV and spending time on social media, children will be occupied with creative thinking through these exercises. Drawings will be useful in science and geometry, and will secure good marks in Telugu language. It will be useful in their overall academic growth,” Durgaiah observes. Durgaiah himself has written books like Akshara Sedyam, Aarugalam Panta (25 essays on rural life, film reviews, festivals, farmers and so on), and Aluku Molakalu, an anthology of poems published in 2017. He has received the district-level Best Teacher award in 2014, and a mandal-level award on Telangana Formation Day in 2015.