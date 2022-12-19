Home States Telangana

Beseiged Revanth to begin ‘Yatra’ on Republic Day

Interestingly, hours before Revanth’s announcement, a dozen leaders who joined the party from TDP resigned from their posts.

Published: 19th December 2022 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2022 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Revanth Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Revanth Reddy addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be embarking on a padayatra from Indravelli on the coming Republic Day, covering the length and breadth of the State. His walkathon is christened “Yatra”, clearly drawing inspiration from the biopic on YS Rajashekara Reddy. This was announced by Revanth at a press conference on Sunday evening after a three-hour-long TPCC executive committee meeting.

“As PCC president, I will embark on Yatra from January 26 as per the directions of the AICC to reach out to the people at the village, mandal, district and State levels. This Yatra is for a change in the lives of people and in political power as also to dethrone TRS and BJP,” Revanth declared. “I will apprise the people of the deceit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

The announcement of padayatra comes just a day after a section of the senior leaders openly revolted against him for not accommodating “original” Congress leaders in the committees and giving posts to the so-called “immigrants” from the close circles of Revanth.

Interestingly, hours before Revanth’s announcement, a dozen leaders who joined the party from TDP resigned from their posts. When asked about his response to the claims of a section of the senior leaders, Revanth alleged that the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police was trying to divide Congress leaders to get selected for the post of the DGP.

“If there were posts against Congress leaders, the police should have registered cases against the perpetrators. Are there any posts in the first place? If yes, why are the police not revealing their origin? What was the intention of the CP to talk selectively to Uttam on phone instead of revealing it before the media,” the TPCC chief asked.

Claiming that the senior leaders were aware of the exercise undertaken for the appointment of various committees, Revanth said that there would be some heartburn, some inadequate information, and some discontent during the appointments to the committees.

He added that the party's high command would take care of it.  “My aim is to fight for the people, as I have been given an opportunity by Sonia Gandhi. All of our party leaders will collectively fight. These issues are no use for the people,” he said.

Speaking about the arrest of Sunil Kanugolu’s staff, Revanth alleged that the three IIT and IIM graduates were stripped in the police station for the whole night and made to sit in underwear. He alleged that the BRS has stolen Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka and Telangana election strategies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yatra Republic Day Revanth Reddy
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp