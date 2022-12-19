Beseiged Revanth to begin ‘Yatra’ on Republic Day

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy will be embarking on a padayatra from Indravelli on the coming Republic Day, covering the length and breadth of the State. His walkathon is christened “Yatra”, clearly drawing inspiration from the biopic on YS Rajashekara Reddy. This was announced by Revanth at a press conference on Sunday evening after a three-hour-long TPCC executive committee meeting.

“As PCC president, I will embark on Yatra from January 26 as per the directions of the AICC to reach out to the people at the village, mandal, district and State levels. This Yatra is for a change in the lives of people and in political power as also to dethrone TRS and BJP,” Revanth declared. “I will apprise the people of the deceit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao,” he added.

The announcement of padayatra comes just a day after a section of the senior leaders openly revolted against him for not accommodating “original” Congress leaders in the committees and giving posts to the so-called “immigrants” from the close circles of Revanth.

Interestingly, hours before Revanth’s announcement, a dozen leaders who joined the party from TDP resigned from their posts. When asked about his response to the claims of a section of the senior leaders, Revanth alleged that the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police was trying to divide Congress leaders to get selected for the post of the DGP.

“If there were posts against Congress leaders, the police should have registered cases against the perpetrators. Are there any posts in the first place? If yes, why are the police not revealing their origin? What was the intention of the CP to talk selectively to Uttam on phone instead of revealing it before the media,” the TPCC chief asked.

Claiming that the senior leaders were aware of the exercise undertaken for the appointment of various committees, Revanth said that there would be some heartburn, some inadequate information, and some discontent during the appointments to the committees.

He added that the party's high command would take care of it. “My aim is to fight for the people, as I have been given an opportunity by Sonia Gandhi. All of our party leaders will collectively fight. These issues are no use for the people,” he said.

Speaking about the arrest of Sunil Kanugolu’s staff, Revanth alleged that the three IIT and IIM graduates were stripped in the police station for the whole night and made to sit in underwear. He alleged that the BRS has stolen Bharat Jodo Yatra, Karnataka and Telangana election strategies.

