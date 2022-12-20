Home States Telangana

Five MLAs raise banner of revolt against Malla Reddy

They claimed that the Medchal market committee chairman was appointed and sworn in immediately without consulting other MLAs in the district. 

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy

Telangana Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as State Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy offered prayers at the Alampur Jogulamba temple on Monday wishing that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao be elected the prime minister after the next General Elections, as many as five party MLAs in the erstwhile Rangareddy district raised a banner of revolt against the minister alleging that he was taking unilateral decisions in appointments to nominated posts.

Four BRS MLAs — KP Vivekanand (Quthbullapur), Madhavaram Krishna Rao (Kukatpally), Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally) and Bethi Subhas Reddy (Uppal) — met at the residence of Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao and expressed displeasure over Malla Reddy’s actions.

They claimed that the Medchal market committee chairman was appointed and sworn in immediately without consulting other MLAs in the district. 

Not against leadership, say MLAs

“All the nominated posts are going to leaders from Medchal. Our followers in other segments of the district are waiting for the nominated posts too,” Hanmanth Rao said. Vivekanand said that their meeting was not against the party leadership, but to minimise the damage to the party in the erstwhile Rangareddy district. MLA Krishna Rao too said that they held the meeting to protect the cadre in their segments.

They will discuss the issue with the party high command, Vivekanand added. MLA Arekapudi suggested that important posts should be given to the followers of all the MLAs in the district on a rotation basis.

The MLAs said that they would take up the matter with Chandrasekhar Rao and party working president KT Rama Rao. Though the party leadership have asked Malla Reddy to discuss with the party MLAs before taking crucial decisions, the minister was not following it, they alleged. The MLAs, however, declared that they would abide by the decision taken by the CM or Rama Rao on the issue.

