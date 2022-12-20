Home States Telangana

Kendriya Vidyalayas to come up in three Telangana districts: Niranjan Reddy

Published: 20th December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said between 2014 and 2018, the government had waived off loans amounting to Rs 16,144 crore.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Revealing that the land illegally occupied by encroachers was recovered by the State government for construction of medical, engineering, nursing and other colleges in and around Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has announced that soon Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be established in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts as per the directions of Nagarkurnool MP Pothunganti Ramulu.

He, along with other ministers Ganagula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy, inaugurated the newly constructed Government JNTU Engineering College, Government PG College, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Agricultural College for Girls and ITI College buildings, in addition to laying foundation stone for construction of various buildings of JNTU college in Wanaparthy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Reddy Kendriya Vidyalaya Telangana
India Matters
Congress MP Mallikarjun Kharge speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
LS adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition members over Kharge's 'dog' remark
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (Photo | ANI)
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for political advertisements
Justice DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
SC disposes of 6,844 cases since Chandrachud took over as CJI
Image of Naxalites used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Recruitment of young girls in Naxalite outfit: NIA files charge sheet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp