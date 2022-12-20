Kendriya Vidyalayas to come up in three Telangana districts: Niranjan Reddy

By Express News Service

WANAPARTHY: Revealing that the land illegally occupied by encroachers was recovered by the State government for construction of medical, engineering, nursing and other colleges in and around Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has announced that soon Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be established in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts as per the directions of Nagarkurnool MP Pothunganti Ramulu.

He, along with other ministers Ganagula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy, inaugurated the newly constructed Government JNTU Engineering College, Government PG College, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Agricultural College for Girls and ITI College buildings, in addition to laying foundation stone for construction of various buildings of JNTU college in Wanaparthy.

WANAPARTHY: Revealing that the land illegally occupied by encroachers was recovered by the State government for construction of medical, engineering, nursing and other colleges in and around Wanaparthy, Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy has announced that soon Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) will be established in Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool and Jogulamba Gadwal districts as per the directions of Nagarkurnool MP Pothunganti Ramulu. He, along with other ministers Ganagula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Ch Malla Reddy, inaugurated the newly constructed Government JNTU Engineering College, Government PG College, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Agricultural College for Girls and ITI College buildings, in addition to laying foundation stone for construction of various buildings of JNTU college in Wanaparthy.