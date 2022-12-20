Poachgate: Reluctant Rohith Reddy appears before ED, grilled for seven hours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After his initial reluctance to appear before the Enforcement Directorate, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy turned up at the agency’s office at 3.00 pm on Monday. The BRS legislator, the complainant in the MLAs’ poaching case, was summoned by the ED for questioning reportedly in connection with a Bengaluru drugs case, at 10.30 am. But he sent his PA Sravan Kumar to the ED office with a letter, requesting the agency to give him 10 days time to appear before it with all details.

As the ED rejected his request, Rohith Reddy reached the agency’s office in the afternoon. Later in the evening, after he came out of the agency office where he was questioned for seven hours, he said: “I have been asked to appear before the ED again at 10 am tomorrow. I don’t know in which case they are questioning me. I will meet my advocate and decide my future plan of action.”

2-hour meeting with KCR

Earlier in the day, Rohith Reddy visited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, around the same time his PA went to the ED office. After spending two hours at the CM’s official residence, he returned home and later visited the ED office in Basheerbagh at 3 clock.

He sought case details as he wanted to submit related documents and reportedly wanted more time, which the ED rejected. He also stated that as a law abiding citizen he will cooperate the investigation agency.

‘Suspicious’ transactions

Meanwhile, sources said that the agency identified several transactions between him and companies of his close relatives as “suspicious” and also reportedly found irregularities in the said companies. The sources also said that Rohith Reddy was the director of three companies since 2011. As two of those companies were shut but one was still active, the ED wanted to know the main reason behind this, they added. The agency also asked Rohith Reddy about the Everest Infra Ventures company and his shares in the firm, which is the only active company where he is still the director.

HYDERABAD: After his initial reluctance to appear before the Enforcement Directorate, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy turned up at the agency’s office at 3.00 pm on Monday. The BRS legislator, the complainant in the MLAs’ poaching case, was summoned by the ED for questioning reportedly in connection with a Bengaluru drugs case, at 10.30 am. But he sent his PA Sravan Kumar to the ED office with a letter, requesting the agency to give him 10 days time to appear before it with all details. As the ED rejected his request, Rohith Reddy reached the agency’s office in the afternoon. Later in the evening, after he came out of the agency office where he was questioned for seven hours, he said: “I have been asked to appear before the ED again at 10 am tomorrow. I don’t know in which case they are questioning me. I will meet my advocate and decide my future plan of action.” 2-hour meeting with KCR Earlier in the day, Rohith Reddy visited Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, around the same time his PA went to the ED office. After spending two hours at the CM’s official residence, he returned home and later visited the ED office in Basheerbagh at 3 clock. He sought case details as he wanted to submit related documents and reportedly wanted more time, which the ED rejected. He also stated that as a law abiding citizen he will cooperate the investigation agency. ‘Suspicious’ transactions Meanwhile, sources said that the agency identified several transactions between him and companies of his close relatives as “suspicious” and also reportedly found irregularities in the said companies. The sources also said that Rohith Reddy was the director of three companies since 2011. As two of those companies were shut but one was still active, the ED wanted to know the main reason behind this, they added. The agency also asked Rohith Reddy about the Everest Infra Ventures company and his shares in the firm, which is the only active company where he is still the director.