Priyanka Gandhi steps in, ‘unhappy’ Telangana leaders get Delhi call

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking note of the ongoing ruckus in the State unit of the party over appointments to different committees, Priyanka Gandhi, general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), expressed anger over the situation and enquired about the same with AICC secretaries on Monday. Sources said the disgruntled leaders have been invited to New Delhi to discuss their problems with the Congress leadership.

Sources said that Priyanka’s office directed an AICC secretary to meet the leaders, and take note of their objections to the recent appointments. About eight party leaders have been asked to visit New Delhi after December 23 as the party leadership is busy with the ongoing Parliament session, they added.

Sources mentioned that most of the leaders had not responded to calls by the AICC secretary, who is one of the State in-charges, while two of them replied to the call saying that they would discuss it at a later date.

Many leaders are also scheduled to meet former MLA Aleti Maheswar Reddy, who is the AICC programmes implementation committee chairman, at around 4 pm in his residence on Tuesday. TPCC working president Jagga Reddy, Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and former deputy chief minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, among others, are expected to attend the meeting.

Sources said the disgruntled leaders are considering submitting a representation to AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi apprising them of their issues. A different group of leaders, who are reportedly unhappy with the working style of and decisions taken by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy, are also looking to join the informal camp of disgruntled leaders and discuss their issues with the party high command.

