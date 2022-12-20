Revanth challenges EC’s nod for TRS name change in Delhi HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy has challenged the notification issued by the Chief Election Commissioner approving the change of the name of the TRS to BRS. Revanth approached the Delhi High Court seeking its direction to keep the process of TRS’ name change in abeyance, as the investigation by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on the alleged violation of the People’s Representation of People’s Act and the Income Tax Act by TRS with regard to ‘Bangaru Kuli’ initiative where large sums were collected by the party’s people’s representatives in donations from private individuals for its 2017 party plenary, was still pending.

The arguments on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Revanth were held in the Delhi High Court on Monday, where his counsel informed the bench that the High Court had passed an order on January 19, 2018, on a case filed by Revanth, directing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take a view on the issues raised by him on the alleged financial irregularities.

As the ECI had referred the matter to CBDT, and the I-T presently conducting an investigation into the allegations of donations received, and non-declaration of such donations in the Contribution Report of the Financial Year 2017-18 by TRS, which Revanth claims, could result in de-registration of the party under the provisions of the two Acts.

Revanth questioned how could the ECI accept TRS’ name change into BRS and issue a letter to TRS giving its consent, without dealing with and explaining the objections raised by him in a letter to ECI on November 21, against the party’s name change. In a statement to the media, Telangana Congress has informed that the Delhi High Court has closed the petition, giving the petitioner (Revanth) the freedom to make the concerned departments (ECI and I-T) as parties to the case and file the petition again.

He tweeted on Monday questioning whether the Election Commission of India was acting independently or under the direction of the Centre. “When Bangaru Kuli was being investigated, CEC issued a notification changing TRS to BRS which is illegal. Not taking Congress’ objections into consideration on the name change is raising a suspicion,” he noted.

Bid to lay siege to DGP office

Congress workers led by Youth Congress state president Sivasena Reddy tried to lay siege to the DGP’s office on Monday, to pressure the police recruitment board to act as per the orders of the High Court in resolving the issues of candidates who were appearing for police recruitment.While the police took several Congress workers into custody at Gandhi Bhavan itself, Reddy and other activists who managed to reach close to the DGP’s office were arrested and taken to Nampally police station.

Congress senior vice-president Mallu Ravi warned BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy of serious consequences if he tried to level “baseless allegations” against Revanth Reddy. He strongly condemned Rajagopal referring to Revanth as a blackmailer.

Reminding Rajagopal that he could serve as MLA, MP and MLC only because of the opportunities given by Congress and that he got thousands of crores of contracts during the Congress’ rule, Mallu Ravi warned that Congress workers will not sit quiet if he tried to criticise Congress leaders once again.

