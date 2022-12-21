Centre tells States to send Covid positive samples to IGSLs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Ministry of Health on Tuesday urged all the States to ensure that the samples of all Covid positive cases, on a daily basis, are sent to the designated INSACOG Genome Sequencing Laboratories (lGSLs) . The request has been made in view of the sudden spurt in cases in China, Japan, USA and South Korea.

A letter in this regard was issued by Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health, Government of India. It said that it was essential to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants through the lndian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACoG) network. Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer variants, circulating in the country and will facilitate undertaking of requisite public health measures.

Around 1200 cases are being reported on a weekly basis in the country. However, the public health challenge of Covid-19 still persists around the world with approximately 35 lakh cases being reported weekly.

The letter said that operational guidelines for the surveillance of Covid-19 were issued by the Union Ministry of Health in June this year. It calls for early detection, isolation, testing, and timely management of suspected and confirmed cases to detect and contain outbreaks of new SARS-CoV-2.

