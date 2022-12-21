Home States Telangana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates KCR on BRS

The chief minister held back-to-back meetings with top business tycoons and invited them to invest in the State, which has developed as a front ranking industrial hub across the country.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao presents a memento to his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, who is in the city for an investment meet, called on his Telangana counterpart and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday. The two Chief Ministers discussed the political situation in the country along with the progress of Telangana, governance of the State of Punjab, according to an official from Telangana CMO.

Mann congratulated the BRS chief for the formation of the BRS at the national level. After these discussions, KCR bid adieu to Mann by draping him with a shawl and presenting a memento. During this meeting, Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar, MLCs, MLAs and senior bureaucrats were present.

Mann meets business tycoons in city

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met big business tycoons in Hyderabad to invest in their State and exhorted the captains of industry to ‘grow with the best’ as Punjab is the land of endless opportunities and the most conducive State for investments and expansion.

The chief minister held back-to-back meetings with top business tycoons and invited them to invest in the State, which has developed as a front ranking industrial hub across the country. He embarked on a series of engagements in Hyderabad and Chennai to promote Punjab.

