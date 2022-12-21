Home States Telangana

State govt to launch ‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ in nine districts of Telangana today

The aim of the nutrition kits is to reduce anaemia and increase haemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, minerals and vitamins.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government is all set to launch ‘KCR Nutrition Kits’ from Wednesday for pregnant women across the State. Aimed at improving the nutritional status of pregnant women, the kits will be distributed in nine districts including Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Kamareddy, Kumurambhim-Asifabad, Mulugu, Nagar Kurnool and Vikarabad where anaemia deficiency is found to be most prevalent.

As per estimates, it will benefit 1.25 lakh pregnant women.The government has made arrangements to distribute a total of two-and-a-half lakh kits. For which a sum of `50 crore will be spent. A pregnant woman will receive two kits, first during the second antenatal care (ANC) checkup between 13-27 weeks and second during the third ANC checkup between 28-34 weeks.

The kits will be distributed in 231 government health centres. Each plastic basket contains one kg nutrition mix powder, two kg dates, three iron syrup bottles, 500 grams ghee, Albendazole tablets and a cup.
The aim of the nutrition kits is to reduce anaemia and increase haemoglobin percentage by providing proteins, minerals and vitamins. According to the central government’s sample registration survey this month, the maternal mortality rate came down to 43 from 92 in 2014.

With this, the State ranked third in the country in reducing maternal mortality. To further reduce this number, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is implementing the scheme.The initiative will be formally launched at Kamareddy by Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday while local ministers will do the same in eight districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana KCR Nutrition Kits
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp