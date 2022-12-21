Home States Telangana

Venkat Reddy sees change in Telangana Congress

The MP said that he would ask Digvijay Singh to order an inquiry into why the TPCC did not campaign in the Huzurabad byelection.

Published: 21st December 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. ( File Photo)

Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Digvijay Singh as the AICC emissary to defuse the crisis that is threatening to do considerable damage to the image of Telangana Congress.

Speaking to the media in Nalgonda, he said that MP Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke to him from Delhi and told him that Digvijay Singh had been entrusted with the task of resolving the discontent in the party.

He hoped that there would soon be a change in the State Congress and that he had remained quiet for the last few days as per the instructions of the high command.

The MP said that he would ask Digvijay Singh to order an inquiry into why the TPCC did not campaign in the Huzurabad byelection. He said no discussion took place with seniors on posts to various committees.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy Telangana Congress
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with padyatris during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Consider suspending Yatra if Covid protocols cannot be followed: Union Health Minister to Rahul
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi liquor scam: KCR's daughter Kavitha has stake in Indo Spirits, says ED
Image used for representational purpose.
India may buy MQ-9 UAVs that killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri
Image used for representational purpose only.
Decadal census put off until further orders, no specific reason cited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp