Venkat Reddy sees change in Telangana Congress

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Digvijay Singh as the AICC emissary to defuse the crisis that is threatening to do considerable damage to the image of Telangana Congress.

Speaking to the media in Nalgonda, he said that MP Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke to him from Delhi and told him that Digvijay Singh had been entrusted with the task of resolving the discontent in the party.

He hoped that there would soon be a change in the State Congress and that he had remained quiet for the last few days as per the instructions of the high command.

The MP said that he would ask Digvijay Singh to order an inquiry into why the TPCC did not campaign in the Huzurabad byelection. He said no discussion took place with seniors on posts to various committees.

NALGONDA: Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday welcomed the appointment of Digvijay Singh as the AICC emissary to defuse the crisis that is threatening to do considerable damage to the image of Telangana Congress. Speaking to the media in Nalgonda, he said that MP Uttam Kumar Reddy spoke to him from Delhi and told him that Digvijay Singh had been entrusted with the task of resolving the discontent in the party. He hoped that there would soon be a change in the State Congress and that he had remained quiet for the last few days as per the instructions of the high command. The MP said that he would ask Digvijay Singh to order an inquiry into why the TPCC did not campaign in the Huzurabad byelection. He said no discussion took place with seniors on posts to various committees.