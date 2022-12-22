Home States Telangana

After rousing reception, Chandrababu invites leaders back to Telangana TDP

Stating that TDP was the need of the hour in Telangana, he asked party cadre to become active once again.

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gestures while on his way to address a public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday

By B Satyanarayana Reddy
Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Stating that he had a larger following in Telangana than in Andhra Pradesh, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday invited all those who had left the party over the last eight years to return to its fold and ensure that it regains its past glory. Naidu was addressing a mammoth public meeting at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam after a very long time. “Only the TDP has the right to seek votes in Telangana and not other political parties as it was the TDP that had brought in major development,” he said.

“Though I worked hard to develop an undivided State, Andhra Pradesh is witnessing unabated violence while I see development when I come to Telangana. I am striving to bring a destroyed Andhra Pradesh back on track by touring the State,” the TDP chief said.Stating that TDP was the need of the hour in Telangana, he asked party cadre to become active once again.

Praise for Telangana govt

Interestingly, Naidu had a word of praise for the Telangana government, saying that it was doing a good job for farmers but needed to ensure MSP as the tillers are suffering due to low prices and resultant debts.
He opined the assurances given by the Centre to Telangana at the time of bifurcation of the State should be fulfilled.  

Reunion not possible

“Some “useless” people are talking about impossible things like reuniting the two Telugu States. It is not possible,” Naidu said.

Enthusiastic welcome

Over 20,000 people from erstwhile Khammam district attended the meeting. Earlier,Naidu was accorded an enthusiastic welcome by TDP cadre all along the way from district border Nayakangudem to Khammam town. While on the way to Khammam from Hyderabad, Naidu was accorded a grand welcome in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district TDP cadres.

