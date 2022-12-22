Cat is finally out of bag, says BJP

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of enacting a drama in the name of BRS only to divert the attention of the people from the Delhi liquor scam.

In view of the ED filing its chargesheet defining Kavitha’s role in the scam, Chugh demanded the CM tender his resignation to facilitate a fair investigation into the allegations of corruption against Kavitha.

In a media statement, he said that the cat was finally out of the bag. “Whatever allegations BJP has been levelling against the CM’s family members have finally come out in the ED chargesheet,” Chugh said.

“The chargesheet gives all the details, right from the scamsters meeting Kavitha in her residence in Hyderabad, to her meetings with the accused in Oberoi Hotel, New Delhi. The ED chargesheet mentions how she masterminded a bribe of over Rs 100 crore for the AAP conduits and how eventually the South Group made a profit of over Rs 192 crore from the deal,” Chugh said.

Truth is like fire: Rajagopal

Referring to Kavitha as “a younger sister” in his tweet, BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy responded to the MLC’s reply to those tweeting about her name figuring in the ED chargesheet by tweeting: “Truth is like fire”.

“It is true that you are involved in the liquor scam, and your going to jail is certain. Nobody can save you -- your brother and your father. Unable to face me politically in the Munugode byelection, you did false propaganda against me on Rs 18,000 crore coal block tenders, which were in fact called for in a transparent manner. Your family, which has been steeped in corruption, will go to jail in the future,” he tweeted.

KCR, Mann discussed liquor scam: NVSS Prabhakar

Meanwhile, addressing the media at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, BJP State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar alleged that the chief ministers of Telangana and Punjab discussed the Delhi liquor scam in detail on Tuesday, when Bhagwant Singh Ma-nn visited Hyderabad.

Prabhakar also suspected that senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was visiting Hyderabad only to broker an alliance between the Congress and BRS. “All those who have either been served notices by the central investigative agencies are coming to meet KCR. All these people and parties are joining forces against the BJP,” he said.

