Delhi liquor scam: ED chargesheet full of lies, claims Kavitha

Day after ED’s action, BRS MLC faces barrage of accusations on Twitter, says only time will prove her sincerity

Published: 22nd December 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha after questioning by the CBI in connection with the 'Delhi excise policy scam', in Hyderabad. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Asserting that the accusations levelled against her in the Delhi liquor scam were “completely bogus and false”, MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that only time will prove her sincerity.

A day after the ED filed the chargesheet in the Delhi liquor scam, the Congress and the BJP leaders took to Twitter platform and levelled allegations against Kavitha.BJP leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy tweeted: “Liquor Queen’s” name was mentioned 28 times in the chargesheet”.

Responding to this, Kavitha tweeted: “Rajagopal Anna.. do not be hasty and do not make hasty statements. Even if my name was mentioned 28,000 times in the chargesheet, a lie cannot become truth”.

In reply, Rajagopal Reddy tweeted again “that it was a fact that Kavitha was involved in liquor scam and she would land in jail”. He alleged that the BRS, which he said could not face him in Munugode bypoll, had levelled false accusations against him regarding the coal block allotments.

Congress State in-charge Manickam Tagore tweeted: “Lot explanations @RaoKavitha garu”. Responding to this Kavitha tweeted: “@manickamtagore Ji, The accusations on me are completely bogus and false. Only time will prove my sincerity. It’s a political vendetta of BJP, as they fear BRS Party Chief CM KCR ji’s expose on their anti-farmer & pro-capitalist policies (sic)”.

Invitation to Kavitha

Meanwhile, Bharat Mukti Morcha general secretary Vilas Bharat invited Kavitha to participate in the 39th conference of BC, Minority and Employees Federation to be held in Lucknow from December 24 to 28.

