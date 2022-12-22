Digvijay Singh reaches Hyderabad to firefight Telangana Congress crisis

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking time off from the hectic schedule of Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh, who has been entrusted with the task of soothing the frayed tempers and bringing about an amicable solution to the crisis that has gripped the party ever since the high command reconstituted the various party panels, reached Hyderabad on Wednesday evening. The prompt response by Digvijay Singh signifies the importance the party high command has given to the Telangana Congress affairs ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, which are due in less than a year.

The veteran Congress leader is likely to deliberate with the senior leaders who have made their discontent at the rejigged panels quite clear.The party high command had named Digvijay Singh as its emissary after the senior Congress leaders from Telangana ‘revolted’ against the appointment of leaders who had joined from other parties to the various committees.

Soon after he was named the emissary, the senior leaders, who consider themselves to be ‘native’ Congress workers, had called off their meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening. It was widely speculated that Digvijay Singh would land in the city two to three days later, possibly by the weekend.However, his arrival in the city the very next day is being seen as proof of the importance the party is giving to the crisis.Before leaving for Hyderabad, Digvijay Singh is learnt to have called on AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore in Delhi and discussed the latest turn of events in the State party unit.

The appointments of general secretaries, vice-presidents and district president, Pradesh Executive Committee (PEC), and Political Affairs Committee (PAC) had led to the chaos and opposition by the seniors, including CLP leader Bhatti Mallu Vikramarka, and former PCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Using indirect references, they accused TPCC president A Revanth Reddy of taking over the party by inducting his former colleagues in the TDP. Claiming that they are the “native” Congress leaders, the faction also coined a slogan “Save Congress.”

This led to a dozen leaders who had joined the Congress from the TDP tendering their resignations from their newly-appointed posts. Similarly, former minister Konda Surekha resigned from her membership of the PEC as she was not considered for the PAC.TPCC spokesperson Bellaiah Naik also resigned from his post as he was upset over not being shortlisted in any of the committees. Digvijay Singh is expected to submit a report to the party high command after completing his negotiations with the various sections of the party.

Urgency as elections on the horizon

