12th century 500-pillar Dvikutalayam cries for attention

WARANGAL: The ancient 500-pillared Dvikutalayam built during the Kakatiyas at Kondaparthy village of Inavolu mandal in Hanamkonda district, lies in a dilapidated state and has become the haunt for anti-social elements. The 12th century temple is just 10 km away from another historic monument of the Kakatiyas: The Thousand Pillared temple at Hanamkonda. The village has seven other monuments.

The temple is under the aegis of the Telangana State Archaeology Department, which has removed the pillars and precious stones for restoration work. But until now, the restoration work has not moved any further.

The archaeology department authorities have declared it as the protected monument under Section 30(1) of the State Archaeological and Remain Act 1960. Ironically, there have been no efforts either to protect or renovate the temple. With the authorities making no effort to provide proper security at the temple, the magnificent stone sculpture were vandalised and some granite stones and idols are missing.

Speaking to TNIE, a local archaeologist, Aravind Pakide, said that the State archaeology department officials turned a blind eye to the renovation of the historic temple. He said that they (authorities) dismantled mandapam, removed exquisitely carved pillars and kept the Lord Shiva idol outside the temple. “Now, it’s no easy job to identify the position to which they once belonged. Though Kondaparthy has seven monuments and is just 10 km away from the histrionic Warangal city, there is no effort from the government side to develop the temple as tourist spot,” rued Aravind.

When TNIE contacted, an official of the Telangana State Archaeology Department, on condition of anonymity, said that the temple restoration was not launched because of the State government’s failure to release funds.

He further stated that the department had submitted proposals for the development of Dvikutalayam at at estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. “But till now not a single rupee is released,” said the official.

