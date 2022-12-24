Home States Telangana

12th century 500-pillar Dvikutalayam cries for attention

He further stated that the department had submitted proposals for the development of Dvikutalayam at at estimated cost of Rs 40 crore.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The ancient 500-pillared Dvikutalayam built during the Kakatiyas at Kondaparthy village of Inavolu mandal in Hanamkonda district, lies in a dilapidated state and has become the haunt for anti-social elements. The 12th century temple is just 10 km away from another historic monument of the Kakatiyas: The Thousand Pillared temple at Hanamkonda. The village has seven other monuments.  

The temple is under the aegis of the Telangana State Archaeology Department, which has removed the pillars and precious stones for restoration work. But until now, the restoration work has not moved any further.

The archaeology department authorities have declared it as the protected monument under Section 30(1) of the State Archaeological and Remain Act 1960. Ironically, there have been no efforts either to protect or renovate the temple. With the authorities making no effort to provide proper security at the temple, the magnificent stone sculpture were vandalised and some granite stones and idols are missing.

Speaking to TNIE, a local archaeologist, Aravind Pakide, said that the State archaeology department officials turned a blind eye to the renovation of the historic temple. He said that they (authorities) dismantled mandapam, removed exquisitely carved pillars and kept the Lord Shiva idol outside the temple. “Now, it’s no easy job to identify the position to which they once belonged. Though Kondaparthy has seven monuments and is just 10 km away from the histrionic Warangal city, there is no effort from the government side to develop the temple as tourist spot,” rued Aravind.

When TNIE contacted, an official of the Telangana State Archaeology Department, on condition of anonymity, said that the temple restoration was not launched because of the State government’s failure to release funds.

He further stated that the department had submitted proposals for the development of Dvikutalayam at at estimated cost of Rs 40 crore. “But till now not a single rupee is released,” said the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp