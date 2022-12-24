Home States Telangana

AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore likely to be replaced

During their one-on-one meetings with Digvijay, a section of leaders asked for a change of the TPCC chief and AICC in-charge.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh pays floral tributes to former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao on his 18th death anniversary, in Hyderabad on Friday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After vociferous demands from a section of senior leaders, the Congress high command is likely to replace Manickam Tagore as the party in-charge for Telangana.

The faction that has been against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had been insisting on the change.
Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, a senior leader said that may it be to satisfy the dissenting senior leaders and thus control the damage, or the “decision” by Tagore to voluntarily step down owing to the regular occurrences of disturbances, it appears a change in the party is inevitable.
The senior leader said that the high command is likely to take a decision on appointing the new in-charge within a month as the Assembly elections are nearing.

If sources are to be believed, Tagore had given a letter, just before the arrival of Digvijay Singh to  the city, requesting the party high command to relieve him from his responsibilities.

On the other hand, the dissident faction, comprising CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and others, had indirectly said that Tagore has been hand in glove with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

While launching the revolt, Vikramarka had indirectly pointed his finger towards the AICC in-charge and the TPCC president. He had also stated that he was not involved in the process of appointments to various TPCC committees. The dissident faction had also questioned the failure to conduct review meetings following the series of poll debacles.

Subsequent to the revolt by the senior leaders, the party’s high command had sent Digvijay, who is well acquainted with the state of the party affairs, to troubleshoot.

During their one-on-one meetings with Digvijay, a section of leaders asked for a change of the TPCC chief and AICC in-charge.

Digvijay is likely to send a report to the party high command after compiling the opinions and representations of the leaders. However, told reporters during his media briefing on Friday that it was not his brief to deal with the issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Telangana Telangana elections Telangana assembly polls AICC Manickam Tagore
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp