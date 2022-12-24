AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore likely to be replaced

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After vociferous demands from a section of senior leaders, the Congress high command is likely to replace Manickam Tagore as the party in-charge for Telangana.

The faction that has been against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had been insisting on the change.

Speaking to TNIE on the condition of anonymity, a senior leader said that may it be to satisfy the dissenting senior leaders and thus control the damage, or the “decision” by Tagore to voluntarily step down owing to the regular occurrences of disturbances, it appears a change in the party is inevitable.

The senior leader said that the high command is likely to take a decision on appointing the new in-charge within a month as the Assembly elections are nearing.

If sources are to be believed, Tagore had given a letter, just before the arrival of Digvijay Singh to the city, requesting the party high command to relieve him from his responsibilities.

On the other hand, the dissident faction, comprising CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki and others, had indirectly said that Tagore has been hand in glove with TPCC president A Revanth Reddy.

While launching the revolt, Vikramarka had indirectly pointed his finger towards the AICC in-charge and the TPCC president. He had also stated that he was not involved in the process of appointments to various TPCC committees. The dissident faction had also questioned the failure to conduct review meetings following the series of poll debacles.

Subsequent to the revolt by the senior leaders, the party’s high command had sent Digvijay, who is well acquainted with the state of the party affairs, to troubleshoot.

During their one-on-one meetings with Digvijay, a section of leaders asked for a change of the TPCC chief and AICC in-charge.

Digvijay is likely to send a report to the party high command after compiling the opinions and representations of the leaders. However, told reporters during his media briefing on Friday that it was not his brief to deal with the issue.

