Home States Telangana

No plans to set up coach factory in Telangana, Ashwini Vaishnaw informs Parliament

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was made for Errupalem-Namburu via Amaravati single line (56.53 km) with an assessed cost of Rs 1,732.56 crore.

Published: 24th December 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday made it clear that the Centre has no plans to establish a coach factory in Telangana. In reply to a question raised by TRS MP KR Suresh Reddy in the Rajya Sabha, whether Railways plan to establish the factory in Telangana, the Union Minister said: “No”.

“A prerequisite to setting up a Rail Coach Factory is a sustained demand of coaches. Currently, the existing capacity and planned augmentation of capacities in existing factories are sufficient to meet the requirements of Indian Railways in the near future,” Vaishnaw said. Suresh Reddy had also sought details of the measures taken to improve rail connectivity in Telangana, as a part of the Union government’s obligations under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

In response, Vaishnaw said: “For rail connectivity to Amaravati under the provision of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act,2014, Vijayawada-Guntur via Amaravati project was included in the Budget 2017-18 subject to requisite government approvals. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) was made for Errupalem-Namburu via Amaravati single line (56.53 km) with an assessed cost of Rs 1,732.56 crore.

Due to low traffic projections and low rate of return, the AP government was approached for cost sharing of the project. However, the AP government did not agree to cost sharing. Therefore the project could not be taken forward. Keeping in view continuous representations from the government of AP and public representatives, the matter has been re-examined and zonal railway has been advised to update the DPR of the aforementioned project with latest cost and traffic projections. Zonal railway has taken up the work of updating the DPR.  

Sensitive railway stations
In reply to another question, Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha that the Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Tirupati railway stations are sensitive railway stations in Secunderabad and Guntakal Railway Divisions of the South Central Railway. A high level committee comprising officers from National Security Guards (NSG), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Delhi Police, Railways Protection Force (RPF) and Railways was constituted in 2007 for recommending a composite security plan for Indian Railways. The committee submitted its report on the Composite Security Plan in the year 2008. The committee identified sensitive and vulnerable stations of Indian Railways. Based on their report, 202 railway stations have been identified as sensitive, Vaishnaw said.

Farmer debts
Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar replied to a question in Rajya Sabha that the average amount of outstanding loan per agricultural household in Telangana was Rs 1,52,113.

MANDAVIYA SENDS APOLOGY TO NAMA
Hyderabad: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has sent a written apology to BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao on Friday for wrongly mentioning in the current session of Parliament that the Centre sanctioned a bulk drugs park for Telangana. In his oral reply in the Lok Sabha during Question Hour on December 16, Mandaviya had said that the Centre sanctioned a bulk drugs park for Telangana.  However, Nageswara Rao pointed out that the Centre had not sanctioned the park to Telangana. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwini Vaishnaw Telangana coach factory
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp