TSRTC to acquire 1,016 new buses by March 2023

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would add 1,016 more buses worth `392 crore to its fleet in the current financial year, officials informed.

In this connection, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will flag off a number of new super luxury buses on Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday. As part of the first phase of the procurement, the TSRTC has placed an order for 630 super luxury, 130 deluxe, and 16 sleeper buses. All these buses will start playing on different routes by March 2023.

The new super luxury buses come with upgraded technology for the safety of passengers. These buses will be equipped with a tracking system and a panic button, which will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

The TSRTC control room will be notified if any passengers press the panic button in case of emergencies. Each bus has 36 reclining seats.

For the safety of passengers, security cameras and reverse parking assistance cameras would be installed in the buses.

The vehicles will also have state-of-the-art fire detection and alarm system (FDAS). The system sends immediate alerts in case a fire breaks out in the bus. It will also have a temperature sensor that will set off an alarm in case of overheating.

