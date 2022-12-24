Home States Telangana

TSRTC to acquire 1,016 new buses by March 2023

Transport minister to flag off a fleet of new ‘luxury’ buses from the Tank Bund today

Published: 24th December 2022 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2022 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC bus (Photo | EPS)

TSRTC, Image used for representation. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) would add 1,016 more buses worth `392 crore to its fleet in the current financial year, officials informed.

In this connection, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar will flag off a number of new super luxury buses on Tank Bund in Hyderabad on Saturday. As part of the first phase of the procurement, the TSRTC has placed an order for 630 super luxury, 130 deluxe, and 16 sleeper buses. All these buses will start playing on different routes by March 2023.

The new super luxury buses come with upgraded technology for the safety of passengers. These buses will be equipped with a tracking system and a panic button, which will be connected to the TSRTC control room.

The TSRTC control room will be notified if any passengers press the panic button in case of emergencies. Each bus has 36 reclining seats.

For the safety of passengers, security cameras and reverse parking assistance cameras would be installed in the buses.

The vehicles will also have state-of-the-art fire detection and alarm system (FDAS). The system sends immediate alerts in case a fire breaks out in the bus. It will also have a temperature sensor that will set off an alarm in case of overheating.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TSRTC
India Matters
Army personnel seen near the wrecked remains of an Army truck after it lost control and plunged into a steep slope while taking a sharp turn, in the Zema area of North Sikkim. (Photos | ANI)
16 army personnel dead after truck falls into gorge in Sikkim
Gagandeep Kang at ThinkEdu Conclave (Photo | R Satish babu, EPS)
Don't expect a surge in Covid cases in India at the moment: Eminent virologist Dr Kang
Mirzapur's Sania Mirza will became first Muslim woman fighter pilot after securing 149th rank in NDA exam. (Photo | ANI)
UP's Sania Mirza will be country's first Muslim woman to become a fighter pilot
Representational image of Air India. (File | PTI)
Flyers fume, suffer as Air India flight from Bengaluru to US is delayed by over 13 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp