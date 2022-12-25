Home States Telangana

Kanaka Raju’s team to perform in Republic Day parade in Delhi

The Gussadi and Dhandari dance forms will be on display during the celebrations of Diwali festival for 15 days.

Excise and Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud felicitates Gussadi artiste Kanaka Raju, in Hyderabad (File photo) | Vinay Madapu

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD: The tribal dance forms of Gussadi and Dhandari will be on display at the Republic Day Parade on January 26 in Delhi.

The team that took part in cultural events organised by Vande Bharat South Central Zone Cultural Centre has been selected for the Republic Day parade. The team was led by Padmashri Awardee Kanaka Raju in the cultural event held in Hyderabad on November 27.

That a team should be selected for the Republic Day parade is a proud moment for the residents of the erstwhile Adilabad district. In 1981, under Kanaka Raju, a team led by him participated in the Republic Day parade and now after four decades, the district has been honoured once again.

The Gussadi and Dhandari dance forms will be on display during the celebrations of Diwali festival for 15 days. The troupes visit villages and dance, reviving the images of the tradition and culture which used to identify the tribals in the past.

