Poachgate: ED gets nod to record Nandu Kumar Kore's statement

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The 3rd Additional Chief Metropolitan Court, Nampally on Saturday gave permission to the Enforcement Directorate to record the statement of Nandu Kumar Kore, one of the accused in the BRS MLAs’ poaching case, in connection with the money laundering case (ECIR 48/2022) registered by the agency.

The court granted permission to ED Assistant Director Sumit Goyal and two other officers to record his statement in Chanchalguda Jail for two days, on December 26 and 27 in the presence of his lawyers. It further said that the proceedings should be held in compliance with Covid-19 protocol.

The court also instructed the officers to submit documents certifying that they are negative for Covid-19 to the authorities before entering the jail premises. It directed the superintendent of the jail to facilitate the ED officials to have access to Nandu Kumar between 10 am and 5 pm.

It further directed the enforcement officers considered as police officials under the PMLA Act, should scrupulously follow the Civil Procedure Code under Section 50 of the Act and avoid using third degree methods to compel the accused to give his statement.

Sumit Goyal has been asked to submit a detailed report along with relevant documents to the court soon after recording the statement of Nandu Kumar.

The Enforcement Directorate recently questioned the complainant in the poaching case, BRS legislator Pilot Rohith Reddy for two days and Abhishek Avala and Arun Avala, directors of 7 Hills Manikchand Pvt Ltd in connection with the money laundering allegations.

The agency is suspecting that the several transactions were made between Nandu Kumar, Abhishek, Arun and Rohith Reddy and his brother Rithesh Reddy.

NO THIRD DEGREE METHODS ON ACCUSED, COURT TELLS ED

Hyderabad: The court said that the ED officers should not use any third degree methods on the accused during recording of his statement in the BRS MLAs poaching case.

