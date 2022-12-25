Home States Telangana

Two sanitation workers killed, three injured in Medak mishap

Medak DSP Saidulu said the accident took place near the Medak Municipal Office at 5:00 am on Saturday.

Published: 25th December 2022

By Express News Service

MEDAK: Two civic body sanitation workers were killed and three others injured when a speeding car rammed them and fled the spot in Medak early morning on Saturday. The condition of two of the injured was said to be critical. They were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment, police said. The victims were identified as Narsamma, 48, and Yadamma, 50. Both the women were getting ready to sweep the roads when the accident occurred. They died on the spot.

Medak DSP Saidulu said the accident took place near the Medak Municipal Office at 5:00 am on Saturday. “A speeding car coming from Ramdas Square rammed the workers, killing two of them and injuring three others,” he said. Later, municipal chairman T Chandrapal and Medak MLA M Padma reached the spot and assured support to the victims’ families.

