BJP using ED to harass me to switch loyalty: Rohith Reddy

Rohith Reddy also objected to the agency interrogating Abhishek Avala, the director of 7Hills Manikchand Products Pvt Ltd.

Published: 26th December 2022 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

BRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy arrives at the Enforcement Directorate office for questioning in Hyderabad on Monday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Accusing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of trying to fix him in a money laundering case by using a confessional statement of Nandu Kumar, who is one of the accused in the BRS MLAs poaching case, Tandur MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Sunday dared the BJP-led Union government to arrest him.

Addressing a press conference at the Telangana Bhavan, he alleged that the BJP was trying to force him to dump the BRS and join its fold by harassing him with “fake cases”.

“How can the ED register a case in the MLAs poaching episode when there was no money transaction? I will file a writ petition against the ED. The fact is that the BJP is targeting me and my family and harassing us since I exposed its conspiracy against the Telangana government,” Rohith Reddy said.

He asked how the agency could question him in the poaching case when he was the complainant. Rohith Reddy also objected to the agency interrogating Abhishek Avala, the director of 7Hills Manikchand Products Pvt Ltd.

The MLA said that the ED should interrogate BJP senior leader BL Santhosh and others for their “involvement” in the poaching case. Stating that he would appear before the ED on December 27 as he was a law-abiding citizen, Rohith Reddy made it clear that he would move the high court against the ED action.

ED to examine Nandu Kumar today

ED officials will examine and record the statement of the poaching case accused Nandu Kumar Kore on Monday in connection with money laundering allegations.  He is presently in judicial custody in Chanchalguda Jail. The ED had earlier questioned Rohith Reddy, Abhishek Avala, and Arun Avala under Section of 50 PMLA Act to verify if there was any instance of money laundering.  According to sources, a transaction did take place between Abhishek and Nandu with regard to W3 Hospitality Private Ltd.

