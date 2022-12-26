Home States Telangana

Osmania University Telangana State Eligibility Test set to be held in March

The TS-SET will be conducted in general studies and 29 subjects across the 10 erstwhile districts of the State.

Osmania University (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Osmania University on Sunday announced that the submission of online applications for the Telangana State Eligibility Test (TS SET) will begin by December 30. The last date for the submission of applications without a late fee is January 20, 2023.

The examination will be conducted in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format in the first or second week of March. The examination fee for Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and transgender candidates is Rs 1,000, whereas it will be Rs 1,500 for Backward Classes candidates and Rs 3,000 for candidates from economically weaker sections.

The TS-SET will be conducted in general studies and 29 subjects across the 10 erstwhile districts of the State. Authorities will also think about setting up centres in Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Kurnool depending on the number of applications from Andhra Pradesh.

Comments

