President Murmu coming on southern sojourn on December 26

Published: 26th December 2022 06:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: President of India Droupadi Murmu will arrive here on Monday for a five-day southern sojourn and will stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 26 to 30. Later in the day, the President will visit Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh and inaugurate projects related to the temple development under the PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism.

She will also visit Sri Shivaji Spoorthy Kendram at Srisailam, before returning to Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum in Secunderabad. On December 27, the President will address the students and faculty members of the Keshav Memorial Educational Society in the city. On the same day, she will visit Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy to address the Officer Trainees of the Indian Police Service (74th RR Batch). She will also inaugurate the Wide Plate Mill of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) in the city.

On December 28, Murmu will visit Sri Seetharama Chandra Swamyvari Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam and lay the foundation stone for the development of tourism infrastructure at Bhadrachalam temple under the PRASAD scheme. She will also inaugurate Sammakka Saralamma Janjati Pujari Sammelan, being organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad, as well as virtually inaugurate Eklavya Model Residential Schools of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad and Mahbubabad districts.

Later in the day, she will visit Ramappa temple in the Warangal district where she will lay the foundation stones for the development of tourism infrastructure and restoration of Kameshwaralaya temple. On December 29, the President will interact with the students and faculty members of G Narayanamma Institute of Technology and Science as well as students and staff of BM Malani Nursing College and Suman Junior College of Mahila Dakshata Samithi in Hyderabad.

On the same day, she will visit the Statue of Equality at Sriramnagaram, Shamshabad.On December 30, the President will host a lunch for Veer Naris and other dignitaries at Rashtrapati Nilayam, before returning to Delhi.

