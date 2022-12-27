Home States Telangana

Telangana: DRI busts two drug labs in Hyderabad, seizes mephedrone worth Rs 50 crore

The DRI started an immediate follow-up action; the mastermind and main financier of this activity was  nabbed at Gorakhpur, as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash of Rs 60 lakh.

Published: 27th December 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

drugs, drug trafficking

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted two clandestine mephedrone manufacturing laboratories in Hyderabad. Officials said that the network was exposed, and the mastermind and financier of the labs were also arrested.

The officials also seized 24.885 kg of the processed drug, worth Rs 49.77 crore in the grey market, along with in-process materials, sale proceeds of Rs 18.90 lakh, raw materials, machinery, and vehicles used for trafficking.

The DRI officials said, following specific information, the agency started a swift and well-coordinated operation on December 21, 2022, and busted the two clandestine labs. Seven persons carrying out the manufacturing in these two locations were arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

The DRI started an immediate follow-up action; the mastermind and main financier of this activity was  nabbed at Gorakhpur, as he was attempting to flee to Nepal with cash of Rs 60 lakh.

It is pertinent to mention that some of the arrested persons were also accused in a 2016 DRI case for the manufacture of 236 kg of ephedrine at Indore. The DRI officials suspect that the accused may also be involved in the July 2022 case of clandestine manufacture of 667 kg mephedrone at Yamuna Nagar, subsequent prison break, and murder cases in Hyderabad and Vadodara.

This is the second such factory bust carried out by DRI in 2022. In this financial year alone, till November 2022, officers of DRI have seized about 990 kg of heroin, 88 kg of cocaine, 10,000 methamphetamine tablets, 2,400 litre of phensedyl cough syrup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Directorate of Revenue Intelligence clandestine mephedrone manufacturing laboratories
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp