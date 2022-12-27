Home States Telangana

Telangana: NMDC bags 7 PRSI National Awards 2022 in Bhopal

The national miner won the best PSU implementing CSR, best CSR project for childcare, and outstanding initiatives for promoting medical and health categories awards.

Published: 27th December 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Navratna PSE NMDC

Navratna PSE NMDC won seven awards at the PRSI National Awards 2022 in Bhopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navratna PSE NMDC won seven awards at the PRSI National Awards 2022 in Bhopal on Sunday. The mining major was lauded for its Public Relations and CSR efforts towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Kailash Vishwash Sarang felicitated the company at the 44th PRSI All India Public Relations Conference. Sanjay Dubey, DGM (Commercial) and Ch Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications) received the awards.

The national miner won the best PSU implementing CSR, best CSR project for childcare, and outstanding initiatives for promoting medical and health categories awards. It secured second place in CSR projects for women’s development, corporate website, and best use of social media in a corporate campaign and third position for best communication campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Navratna PSE NMDC PRSI National Awards 2022 Atmanirbhar Bharat
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp