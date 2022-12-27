Telangana: NMDC bags 7 PRSI National Awards 2022 in Bhopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Navratna PSE NMDC won seven awards at the PRSI National Awards 2022 in Bhopal on Sunday. The mining major was lauded for its Public Relations and CSR efforts towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Kailash Vishwash Sarang felicitated the company at the 44th PRSI All India Public Relations Conference. Sanjay Dubey, DGM (Commercial) and Ch Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications) received the awards.

The national miner won the best PSU implementing CSR, best CSR project for childcare, and outstanding initiatives for promoting medical and health categories awards. It secured second place in CSR projects for women’s development, corporate website, and best use of social media in a corporate campaign and third position for best communication campaign.

HYDERABAD: Navratna PSE NMDC won seven awards at the PRSI National Awards 2022 in Bhopal on Sunday. The mining major was lauded for its Public Relations and CSR efforts towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Kailash Vishwash Sarang felicitated the company at the 44th PRSI All India Public Relations Conference. Sanjay Dubey, DGM (Commercial) and Ch Srinivasa Rao, DGM (Corporate Communications) received the awards. The national miner won the best PSU implementing CSR, best CSR project for childcare, and outstanding initiatives for promoting medical and health categories awards. It secured second place in CSR projects for women’s development, corporate website, and best use of social media in a corporate campaign and third position for best communication campaign.