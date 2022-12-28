Allied health science courses introduced in eight Telangana medical colleges

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government on Tuesday announced that for the first time, B.Sc allied health sciences courses will be introduced in state-run medical colleges which 869 students can avail from academic year 20222-23.

These include courses in anaesthesia, operation theatre, respiratory therapy, renal dialysis, neuroscience, critical care, radiology and imaging, audiology and speech therapy, medical records sciences, optometric, cardiac and cardiovascular technology.

A total of 59 courses will be introduced in Gandhi Medical College, Kakatiya Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Osmania Medical College and district government medical colleges in Nizamabad, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet and Mahbubnagar. The duration of the course will be four years with an year of internship.

A GO, released in this regard on Tuesday, said that selection and admission of candidates will be made as per the procedure laid down and the fee structure will be decided as prescribed by the State government. The institution will abide by the rules, statutes and rules of KNR University of Health Sciences, Warangal as issued from time to time.

After increasing the number of medical colleges in the State, the government has decided to increase the ancillary services of medical education to provide better medical services to the people.

