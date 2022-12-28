TSRTC mulls going electric, to induct over 3.3K e-buses

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at reducing dependency on fossil fuel and improving revenue, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to induct as many as 3,360 electric buses (e-buses) into its fleet.

These buses are proposed to be inducted in a phased manner by the end of 2025 as a replacement for diesel buses. A majority of the e-buses will operate in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits replacing the old diesel buses, said officials.

TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar said the corporation is inviting tenders to operate 500 e-buses on hire basis. Of the 500 e-buses in the first phase, 460 will be operated in GHMC limits while another 60 will run in other parts of the State such as Nizamabad and Karimnagar.

“Firstly, we will study how things work on these e-buses. If it is successful, we will implement it in a full-fledged manner. We have also proposed to convert 25 diesel buses to e-buses in Hyderabad at a cost of Rs 16 crore. This will be on a pilot basis,” he said.

The TSRTC has already asked Olectra, an Indian e-bus manufacturing company, to supply 300 e-buses worth around Rs 500 crore. Slated to be introduced soon, these non-AC buses will have a 12-metre low-floor electronically controlled air suspension with a seating capacity of 35.

They would also be equipped with CCTV cameras to ensure the safety of commuters, apart from an emergency button and USB sockets for each seat.In 2018, about 40 AC e-buses were introduced in the city and are operated as airport line services.

Meanwhile, the TSRTC has converted 74 Volvo metro luxury buses into Rajadhani buses and 45 metro deluxe buses into district deluxe buses to avoid the under-utilisation of resources. Moreover, many of the super-luxury buses are being refurbished to serve as city buses.

The corporation will also be procuring new 630 super luxury and 130 deluxe buses to replace old buses. Besides this, the TSRTC will also be introducing 16 new A/C sleeper buses on long-distance routes to Bengaluru, Tirupati, Shiridi, Visakhapatnam and Hubballi shortly.

