Jungle clearance for airport metro project begins in Telangana

Once the jungle clearance is completed, it will enable it to take up survey, RoW demarcation and soil investigation.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML) has initiated steps for jungle clearance and for marking “right of the way” at six stretches.

As part of preliminary works, the work is being done at (1) Mindspace Junction to My Home Avatar Apartment at Narsingi (2) Rajiv Gruhakalpa to Bengaluru Highway (3) Chevella Road to Musi river at Rajendranagar (4) Shamshabad Junction to Airport (5) Raj Pushpa Apartment at Narsingi to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and (6) Outer Ring Road (ORR) exit at Rajendranagar to Shivam Road.

Wherever the site is not accessible to do the survey work, jungle clearance will be taken up to clear the sites. In these stretches, the problem exists as they have thick bushes, weeds and grass. Once the jungle clearance is completed, it will enable it to take up survey, RoW demarcation and soil investigation.

For clearance and marking of RoW, HAML has invited the agencies for carrying out the works and the period of the completion of work is about three months after signing of the agreement, sources said.

The State government has proposed Rs 6,250 crore Hyderabad Airport Express Metro of 31 km from Mindspace Junction (Raidurg) to RGI  Airport, Shamshabad for which Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao laid the foundation stone for the project at Mindspace  Junction on December 9.

From there on, it will travel on the dedicated RoW along the ORR and enter the airport. With a 2.5 km underground route, it will join the passenger and cargo terminals. With nine to 10 metro stations proposed, the airport metro will run at a maximum speed of 120 kmph to cover the entire 31 km stretch in 26 minutes.

The project is being taken up by Hyderabad Airport Metro Limited (HAML), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and a joint venture between HMRL, HMDA and TSIIC.

