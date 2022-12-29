President Droupadi Murmu directs AP Chief Secretary to meet dowry victim Pragnya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three days after Pragnya Reddy, wife of G Eknath Reddy, grandson of the owner of the popular sweet shop chain G Pulla Reddy Sweets, wrote to President Droupadi Murmu seeking justice in the dowry harassment case, she asked the Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh to meet her and find out more about the issue. However, Pragnya has already asked the President’s Office to forward the same to Telangana CS and is currently awaiting their response.

It must be noted that the President, as part of her southern sojourn, is in Hyderabad till Friday. Going into the particulars of the case, the Punjagutta police station registered a dowry harassment case against Eknath Reddy in May this year. In the complaint to the police, Pragnya had said her in-laws — G Raghava Reddy and his wife Bharathi Reddy — had been forcing her to buy a commercial property as additional dowry.

In the letter to the President, Pragnya reportedly mentioned details of the harassment and even claimed that they were trying to kill her and her daughter. “As the first citizen of India, and as a woman and a mother, who experienced trials and tribulations in life, I am sure your excellency would appreciate my plight and leverage this interaction to do justice to me,” she wrote.

In response to the mail, the President’s secretary on Wednesday asked the AP Chief Secretary to meet her and gather additional details about her grievance. In return, Pragnya asked the official to forward the same email to Telangana Chief Secretary and expects an affirmative reply in response. Additionally, she would try to meet the President along with her daughter during Murmu’s scheduled visit to the G Narayanamma Institute of Technology & Science on Thursday, Pragnya said.

