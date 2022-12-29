Home States Telangana

Rs 607 crore deposited into bank accounts of Telangana farmers: T Harish Rao

As part of the implementation of scheme’s 10th phase, 70.54 lakh farmers will be receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits in the 2022-23 Rabi season.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that the State government has started disbursing the 10th phase of Rythu Bandhu crop input financial assistance and on the first day, Rs 607.32 crore amount has been deposited into the accounts of 21,02,822 farmers.

As part of the implementation of the scheme’s 10th phase, 70.54 lakh farmers will be receiving Rythu Bandhu benefits in the 2022-23 Rabi season. To begin with, the amount will be disbursed into the accounts of farmers who own one acre and later into accounts of those who own two acres and 2.5 acres, after which it will be deposited into the accounts of medium and big farmers.

The State government has planned to complete the entire process before the Sankranthi festival.

