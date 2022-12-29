Home States Telangana

Telangana: Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline works on verge of completion

This onshore product pipeline that starts from Paradip refinery in Odisha will culminate at Malkapur in Nalgonda district.

Published: 29th December 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

B Anil Kumar

Executive Director and head of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IOCL, B Anil Kumar (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Works for the 1,212-km-long Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project have almost been completed, officials said on Wednesday. The project, which is being executed by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at an estimated cost of investment of Rs 3,338 crore, is at an advanced stage of completion as 87 per cent of the pipeline works have been completed.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, B Anil Kumar, Executive Director and head of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IOCL, said the pipeline will ensure transportation of petroleum products in an economic, reliable and environment-friendly manner, with negligible pollution, when compared to other modes of transportation.

This onshore product pipeline that starts from Paradip refinery in Odisha will culminate at Malkapur in the Nalgonda district. The Malkapur termination project is likely to be completed by end of 2023, once the Malkapur terminal is completed, Anil said.

Several other officials such as V Vetriselvakumar, Chief General Manager (Corporate Communication), IOCL, and K Murali, Chief Manager, (Corporate Communication), IOCL also took part in the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project IOCL B Anil Kumar
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp