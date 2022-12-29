Telangana: Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline works on verge of completion

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Works for the 1,212-km-long Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline project have almost been completed, officials said on Wednesday. The project, which is being executed by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at an estimated cost of investment of Rs 3,338 crore, is at an advanced stage of completion as 87 per cent of the pipeline works have been completed.

Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, B Anil Kumar, Executive Director and head of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IOCL, said the pipeline will ensure transportation of petroleum products in an economic, reliable and environment-friendly manner, with negligible pollution, when compared to other modes of transportation.

This onshore product pipeline that starts from Paradip refinery in Odisha will culminate at Malkapur in the Nalgonda district. The Malkapur termination project is likely to be completed by end of 2023, once the Malkapur terminal is completed, Anil said.

Several other officials such as V Vetriselvakumar, Chief General Manager (Corporate Communication), IOCL, and K Murali, Chief Manager, (Corporate Communication), IOCL also took part in the event.

