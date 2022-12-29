Home States Telangana

TPCC president demands CBI probe against 12 Congress turncoats in Telangana

The BRS was at fault as it insisted on the probe being conducted by its own government, while the BJP was determined to have the investigation done by the Central agency.

Published: 29th December 2022 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

A Revanth Reddy

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy salutes the flag of Congress on the 138th foundation day of the party at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Demanding a probe against 12 Congress MLAs who had defected to the ruling TRS (now BRS), TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said that his party was mulling impleading itself in the MLAs poaching case, the investigation of which was handed over to the CBI by the high court on Tuesday.

In an informal conversation with media persons after participating in the Congress foundation day celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, Revanth was of the opinion that luring Congress MLAs with a promise of ministerial berths and other important posts in the government was also corruption.
He faulted the positions taken by both the BRS and BJP on the Poachgate case.

“The BRS was at fault as it insisted on the probe being conducted by its own government, while the BJP was determined to have the investigation done by the Central agency. How does it matter as to who probes the case,” Revanth Reddy asked.

“It is evident that both parties are using investigation agencies for their political benefits,” Revanth alleged and added that the TPCC would write a letter to the CBI seeking a probe into “poaching” of Congress MLAs by the TRS in 2018. Stating that three out of the four MLAs who figured in the Poachgate case switched loyalties from the Congress, he said that they would give the details of how the defected legislators benefited in the ruling party.

Open letter to CM

Accusing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of diverting 15th Finance Commission funds, Revanth said that his party would organise a protest at Dharna Chowk on January 2, if the State government did not take back the money and clear the pending bills to the gram panchayats.

Stating that the Central government ensured the opening of dedicated bank accounts by the gram panchayats to prevent the diversion of funds, he alleged that the State government utilised the funds for other purposes without the knowledge of sarpanches using officers as a tool.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
A Revanth Reddy Congress MLAs CBI probe
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp