12-yr-old escapes from kidnappers, suspects booked in Telangana

Jagtial rural CI M Krishna Kumar said that they have registered a case and special teams have been formed to nab them.

Published: 30th December 2022 09:40 AM

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: Jagtial rural police have formed two teams to nab the suspects who allegedly tried to kidnap a 12-year-old old in the Darur area of the district on Wednesday. Police said the girl, Pishini Sai Lahari, was playing near her residence at 7.00 pm on Wednesday when the suspects tried to bundle her into a van.

Soon, the girl’s father, Koteshwar, filed a missing complaint with the police. According to the complaint, four persons tried to forcefully take the girl in a van. After travelling for a while, they stopped. While they were chatting with each other, the girl escaped from the van and hid in nearby bushes. 

With the help of an auto driver, the girl made a phone call to her father. Her father rushed to the location and informed the police. Jagtial rural CI M Krishna Kumar said that they have registered a case and special teams have been formed to nab them.

