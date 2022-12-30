Bar Association not happy with Telangana High Court Collegium recommendations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Members of the Telangana High Court Bar Association have expressed distress and serious dissatisfaction over the recommendations of the Collegium of Telangana High Court for the appointment of judges.

“Several representations from the members of the Bar Association have received complaints about lack of fairness, transparency and social justice in the panel of names recommended. Following the representations, an extraordinary general body meeting of the Telangana High Court Bar Association was called on Thursday. After elaborate and extensive discussions it was unanimously resolved to take exception to the proposals as it did not represent other sections of the society and worse still a non-local is recommended at the cost of other deserving and meritorious members,” Telangana High Court Advocates’ Association president V Raghunath said in a statement on Thursday.

“It was also resolved that the entire process lacked transparency fairness, no regard to social justice and shrouded in mystery,” he said and added that the Association resolved to demand the recall of the recommendation and make fresh proposals to make it more inclusive with due regard to social justice on the basis of the consultative process.

