People who tried to dent my image will face the music, says BJP national general secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Holding those who levelled allegations against him in the MLAs poaching case responsible and answerable, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh on Thursday warned that those who tried to malign his image and reputation will have to face the consequences.

He attended as the chief guest the concluding programme of the two-day training camp for BJP full-timers in 98 Parliamentary segments in 14 States and Union Territories, and Palaks, Prabharis, conveners and Vistaraks of all 119 Assembly segments in the State, held at the Leonia Resorts in Shamirpet on Thursday.

Addressing the training session, he expressed confidence in getting justice and observed that Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao hit a self-goal by trying to implicate him in the MLAs poaching case. He called the leaders running the State a curse on democracy, and termed them ‘traitors to Mother Telangana.’ Assuring that he will protect all party workers, he asserted that he was going to put a special focus on Telangana to bring the BJP to power in the next Assembly elections.

In a sarcastic tone, he thanked the chief minister for making him so famous that people in every nook and corner of the State were now familiar with his name.“People in Telangana hardly knew me before. Only two to three people used to come to receive me when I used to visit the State before. But now hundreds are coming to receive me at the airport,” he quipped.

Targets 100 seats

The two-day training sessions focused primarily on strengthening the booth-level committees in all the Assembly constituencies in the State, and also ensuring the party’s victory in over 100 segments where the BJP has been struggling.

To further boost the morale of booth-level committees, BJP’s State unit has proposed to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the conclave of all these committees in the State, which will be organised on February 12 or 13, according to party’s State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. BJP national president JP Nadda is also expected to address all polling booth committees virtually on January 7, 2023.

The saffron party has set a target of winning 90 seat in the 2023 Assembly elections through its slogan “Mission 90 Telangana.”After being ridiculed by many over the lack of leaders to contest, Sanjay said that during his padayatra in 56 Assembly constituencies, he has seen heavy competition from those willing to contest in every constituency.

“There is a section of the media and some parties which have been spreading this false propaganda that we don’t have contestants. To put the record straight, let me assure you that the BJP is going to contest in all 119 Assembly constituencies and form the next government in Telangana,” he said.

Four-tier system

The party has now come up with a four-tier leadership and management strategy to achieve good results in every Assembly constituency. The party has appointed Palaks (chiefs) who are State leaders and oversee all the party activities in the constituency. They are non-local to the constituency and will be required to spend at least three days in their assigned constituency. Palaks will be touring their newly assigned constituencies for the first time on January 5,6 and 7, 2023.

The next level will have

Prabharis (in-charges), who will be required to spend 10 days in their assigned constituencies.

There are conveners under them, who will be working on the ground to strengthen the booth committees, plan and carry out various party activities and programmes as per the instructions. Conveners are expected to spend 20 days in their assigned constituencies.

Vistaraks

There are Vistaraks (full-timers) in every Assembly constituency, who will be coordinating all the party activities and will be staying put in their assigned constituencies. Interestingly, all of these four-tier leaders have been assigned to constituencies other than their native constituencies.

“We have prepared plans to strengthen the party keeping in mind every polling booth. The committees will go to people, understand their issues, will explain to them how the State government has failed on all fronts, and will gain the people’s confidence. We will go to the people and seek their blessings to form a double-engine government in Telangana, as only the BJP can free the people from an autocratic, corrupt and family rule prevailing here,” said BJP national general secretary and State in-charge Tarun Chugh.

‘KCR hit own goal’

Santhosh said Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao scored a self-goal by trying to implicate him in the MLAs poaching case. He called the leaders running the State a curse on democracy, and termed them ‘traitors to Mother Telangana.’ Assuring that he will protect all party workers, he asserted that he was going to put a special focus on Telangana to bring the BJP to power in the next Assembly elections.

