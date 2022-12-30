Telangana: Big cat on prowl in Mulugu, forest officials sound alert

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Residents of Kannaigudem and Gagagudem in the Eturunagaram forest area in Mulugu district suspect that a leopard is moving in the area close to their villages. They came to the conclusion that the animal is somewhere near their villages after finding pug marks left by the leopard and informed the forest department on Thursday who immediately got into action.

The people in these villages are scared, not knowing when the leopard would enter their villages. The Eturunagram forest officials have sounded an alert in the Kannaigudem forest area and put their staff to maintain a vigil for the leopard.

Forest department officials are making announcements on loudspeakers asking residents to be careful and not to venture into the forest area. When contacted, Eturnagaram Forest Range Officer (FRO) S Balaraju said that technically it is not possible to set up camera traps to trace the movement of the wild animal.

The pug marks indicated that the leopard had moved towards the Wazeedu area. The Forest Department instructed the staff to remove electric fencing or any trenches in the area where the animal might be prowling.

